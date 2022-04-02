UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen - state news agency
The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen and the halt of all military operations in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemeni border, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed on a nationwide truce, which will also allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights to operate from Sanaa airport, the United Nations envoy said on Friday.
