UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen - state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:44 IST
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen and the halt of all military operations in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemeni border, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed on a nationwide truce, which will also allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights to operate from Sanaa airport, the United Nations envoy said on Friday.

