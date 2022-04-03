Left Menu

Most of Dutch rail network halted by technical problem

The Dutch national railway operator NS on Sunday issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for "at least" five hours because of an unspecified technical problem. Regional trains were still running, the NS said, but it was not possible to give accurate schedules for them.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:19 IST
Most of Dutch rail network halted by technical problem
The Dutch national railway operator NS on Sunday issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for "at least" five hours because of an unspecified technical problem. In a statement posted on its website the NS advised passengers to seek alternative ways of travelling.

"We are working hard on a recovery but, alas, we cannot now say how long this situation will persist," the statement said. Regional trains were still running, the NS said, but it was not possible to give accurate schedules for them.

Also Read: Soccer-Dutch coach van Gaal criticises hosting World Cup in Qatar

