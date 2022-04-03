Left Menu

Maha: Newly-married couple, friend drown in Beed dam while clicking selfies

PTI | Mumbai/Beed | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:46 IST
Maha: Newly-married couple, friend drown in Beed dam while clicking selfies
A newly-married couple and their friend drowned in a dam while clicking selfies in Kavad village in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The deceased are identified as Taha Sheikh (20), her husband Siddique Pathan Sheikh (22), both residents of Dakalgav Vadi village in Jalna's Ambad tehsil, and the latter's friend Shahab, an official said.

They had gone to the Majalgav dam, located along Kawadgav-Talkhed road, to click selfies, and fell into the waterbody, said Assistant Inspector Anand Kangune of Wadvani police station.

He said the trio drowned while trying to save each other, adding that three accidental death reports have been filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

