Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:59 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange on Monday said it has halted trading of shares for 30 minutes due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.
"Please note that the Market has been halted for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close," the bourse said on its website. "The halt will be lifted at 11.02 A.M."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
- A.M.
Advertisement