Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:59 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange on Monday said it has halted trading of shares for 30 minutes due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.

"Please note that the Market has been halted for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close," the bourse said on its website. "The halt will be lifted at 11.02 A.M."

