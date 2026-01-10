Trump's Surprise Jobs Data Reveal Sparks Controversy
President Donald Trump posted jobs data on social media before its official release. This included employment figures and revisions expected in the forthcoming Labour Department report. The premature disclosure, which can lead to market fluctuations, is tightly controlled and usually punishable, but often met only with minor penalties.
- Country:
- United States
In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has shared a jobs data graph on social media ahead of its official release, causing a stir in financial circles. These figures, intended for release in the Labour Department's employment report, furnish vital insights, often triggering substantial market reactions.
Friday's anticipated report contributed to stock price increases and a slight drop in bond yields, signaling a minimal dip in the unemployment rate to 4.4% alongside a modest job increase. With early copies secured under tight measures at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, White House officials, having access to the data in advance, are required to maintain confidentiality by signing strict agreements. Despite this, Trump disclosed a graphic from Thursday's pre-release summary.
Trump, when questioned about the early posting, stated, "They gave me some numbers. When people give me things, I post them." This act, while technically punishable by fines or jail time, historically faces minimal consequences, as former BLS commissioner Erica Groshen noted. The posted data indicated that businesses created 654,000 jobs, while government roles decreased by 181,000. These figures were meant to be revealed Friday, amidst a context of modest overall annual gains and an addition of just over 2 million jobs in the new year.
