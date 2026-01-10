Left Menu

FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Expansion to 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites

The FCC has authorized SpaceX to deploy an additional 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites, expanding the total to 15,000 and enhancing global internet services. This decision supports next-gen mobile services and boosts satellite broadband capacities, ensuring no community is left behind in connectivity efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 05:26 IST
FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Expansion to 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given SpaceX the go-ahead to launch an additional 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites. This approval brings the total number of operational satellites to 15,000, significantly expanding global internet service capabilities. The FCC's decision allows for direct-to-cell connectivity outside the U.S. and increases internet speeds to up to one gigabit per second.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr described the authorization as transformative, highlighting its role in delivering unprecedented satellite broadband capabilities and promoting competition. While SpaceX had initially sought permission to deploy nearly 30,000 satellites, the FCC has opted for a measured approach, approving only 15,000 at this time.

SpaceX has been tasked with launching 50% of the maximum number of authorized Gen2 satellites into their assigned orbits by December 2028, with the remainder by 2031. In a move to ensure space safety, Starlink plans to lower its current satellites to 480 km by 2026. As the world's largest satellite operator, SpaceX's expansion demonstrates its commitment to comprehensive global connectivity.

TRENDING

1
Thrills and Challenges in the World of Sports

Thrills and Challenges in the World of Sports

 Global
2
Global Tensions Rise: From ICE Shootings to Hypersonic Missile Attacks

Global Tensions Rise: From ICE Shootings to Hypersonic Missile Attacks

 Global
3
EPA Launches Critical Reassessment of Herbicide Paraquat Safety

EPA Launches Critical Reassessment of Herbicide Paraquat Safety

 Global
4
FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Expansion to 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites

FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Expansion to 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026