FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Expansion to 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given SpaceX the go-ahead to launch an additional 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites. This approval brings the total number of operational satellites to 15,000, significantly expanding global internet service capabilities. The FCC's decision allows for direct-to-cell connectivity outside the U.S. and increases internet speeds to up to one gigabit per second.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr described the authorization as transformative, highlighting its role in delivering unprecedented satellite broadband capabilities and promoting competition. While SpaceX had initially sought permission to deploy nearly 30,000 satellites, the FCC has opted for a measured approach, approving only 15,000 at this time.

SpaceX has been tasked with launching 50% of the maximum number of authorized Gen2 satellites into their assigned orbits by December 2028, with the remainder by 2031. In a move to ensure space safety, Starlink plans to lower its current satellites to 480 km by 2026. As the world's largest satellite operator, SpaceX's expansion demonstrates its commitment to comprehensive global connectivity.