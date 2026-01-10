Global Leaders Converge on Critical Minerals Summit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed plans for a pivotal meeting with finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies. This gathering, set to take place in Washington, will focus on the strategic topic of critical minerals.

Bessent's push for this separate meeting began at last summer's G7 leader summit, with December's virtual meeting marking a step forward. The upcoming session signifies an intensified global effort to address critical mineral concerns.

India has been invited to join the dialogue, though it remains uncertain if they will attend. Bessent, speaking to Reuters during a visit to the Winnebago Industries engineering lab, did not specify other countries that might be present.