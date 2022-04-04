Chandigarh University hosts 8th Corporate Advisory Board to mark the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav

Chandigarh [India], April 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): As a part of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations "Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav", Chandigarh University Gharuan today hosted the 8th Corporate Advisory Board (CAB-2022), which was presided over by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. Corporate Leaders and think-tanks of more 75 companies attended the CAB-2022 which was based on the theme of "India's Roadmap to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and Elevating the standards of Education with New Education Policy". Chandigarh University hosted the 8th Corporate Advisory Board with a mission to realize the vision of New India given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the Corporate Advisory Board Summit, Anurag Singh Thakur said, "The world is looking at India and the innovations being done by Indians. The world has recognised the leadership ability of Indians. I am confident that the Corporate Advisory Board will emerge as a great force for self-reliant India with your network, research and innovations as drivers of sustainable change." Anurag Singh Thakur held deliberations with corporate think-tanks during the CAB-2022 on the roadmap and policies of the Government. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, and Prof. Himani Sood, Vice-President, Chandigarh University were amongst the dignitaries of the university who were also present during the occasion.

Giving details on the success of New Education Policy of the Government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Our reforms have also been in the Education sector, which is Ione of the world's largest, with 1.5 million schools, 8.5 million teachers and 250 million students. The New Education Policy is based on the principles of New Age Learning which are Engage, Explore, Experience, Express and Excel. The success of NEP can be directly observed with the fact that Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education is up by 27.1% in 2019-20. The vision of Honourable Prime Minister to make India a Global Education Hub has already started showing great results as India has increased its share of international students from 2.3% to 6% in the Global Student Mobility Market. More than 50,000 students from 164 countries are currently studying in Indian Universities in various programs. With focus of providing Quality Education, the Government of India has increased the overall education budget by 11.8% in 2022 from the previous year". While appreciating the efforts of Chandigarh University, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said "Chandigarh University is playing an idealistic role of Higher Education Institution as universities are considered to be play a major role in nation building all over the world".

The Corporate Advisory Board Summit hosted by Chandigarh University focused on the achievements and future endeavours of the Government and Industry on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the implementation of New Education Policy. Chandigarh University has always strived to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations through its various initiatives and moving forward in the same direction, Corporate Advisory Board Summit is an important step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal in which industry and academia has come on a single platform to explore a new roadmap for achieving these goals. Chandigarh University has pioneered in taking the leadership role in implementing various policies which are important in nation building. Chandigarh University is continuously moving towards meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of New India and United Nation Sustainable Development Goals. It is a first of its kind Corporate Advisory Board to bring together the stalwarts of the corporate sector and help them to build future models by bringing them on a joint platform with academicians. Chandigarh University has been organizing the Corporate Advisory Board Summit for the last 8 years, as a result of which the acceptance and demand of university students has increased in the corporate & industry.

During the Corporate Advisory Board Summit, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The scope of universities should not be limited to merely aa degree awarding institution, but the Higher Education Institutions of any nation country should take a lead towards nation building. India is a Nation of Youth with 27% of its total population falling into the age less than 35. We have to focus on Sustainable Development which is focused on youth". Satnam Singh Sandhu further said, "This year we have added another dimension in our Corporate Advisory Board as we have invited Government which is taking major reformatory steps both in the field of Industry and Education". Chandigarh University is amongst the first few universities of India which has already implemented some of the key points of the New Education policy. "The deliberation and discussion in the Corporate Advisory Board Summit will help to carve out a roadmap and vision document that will help the University in moving forward towards defining the leadership role at various levels over the next few years", added Satnam Singh Sandhu

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council).

