Four of family among five killed as dumper hits e-rickshaw in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

Five people, including four women, died early on Monday when an e-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a stone chips-laden dumper in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Jhinguti on Bardhaman-Suri Road when four women, all of them members of a family, were going fishing.

The dumper rammed into the e-rickshaw from behind as soon as it arrived on the thoroughfare from the village road, killing its five occupants, including the driver, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga Santra (65), Saraswati Santra (59), Sima Santra (40) and Chinta Santra (32) and driver Moinuddin Midya. The women were residents of Palitpur village and the driver of Sijepara.

The dumper's driver and helper fled the spot, the police officer said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

