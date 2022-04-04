Sterling Holiday Resorts appoints Vikram Lalvani MD & CEO

Leisure hospitality player Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Vikram Lalvani as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

He takes over from Ramesh Ramanathan, who continues to be the Chairman of the company, Sterling Holiday Resorts said in a statement.

In his previous role as COO, of Sterling Holidays, Lalvani has been responsible for successfully strengthening the preferred partners' network, launching new revenue focused projects, spearheading the expansion plans across the country which now includes 38 plus resorts in operation and many more in the pipe-line, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramanathan said, ''We are confident that Vikram's vast experience in the hospitality industry will be a huge advantage for us. His energy, passion and eye for detail will also boost the team in delivering exceptional services and make Sterling the preferred brand for our guests.'' Lalvani has over 25 years of leadership experience in hospitality, leisure and ITeS industries. He held crucial positions in companies such as Indian Hotels Co Ltd and Sutherland Global Services, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)