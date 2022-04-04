J&K admin clears Rs 4,119 cr for J&K Bank pension, other bills for FY22

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has cleared the payments for various departments, including Rs 4,119 crore for J&K Bank pension disbursement, for the last financial year.

According to officials, since the financial year 2021-22 has ended, the finance department has cleared all the verified bills to ensure zero pendency at the treasury.

''Rs 4,119 crore has been paid to J&K Bank against Rs 5,573 crore of pension liability which we owe to the bank,'' Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, finance department, told PTI.

The department has cleared the payment of Rs 810 crore for power purchase.

''Rs 600 crore of equity contribution for Kiru and Rattle hydel Projects has also been paid,'' he said, adding that Rs 1,206 crore has been provisioned in the Union Territory's annual budget for the two power projects.

Dulloo said that all verified bills of contractors as well as payments of the UT's share in central government-sponsored schemes have been cleared.

According to officials, many bills that were pending since past two years have also been cleared this time.

No bill for advance withdrawal at the treasury is pending now. Bills presented for the payments of salaries, pensions and gratuity have been cleared, Dulloo said, adding that the finance department also cleared pending claims of several projects.

