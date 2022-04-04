Panic buttons, CCTV cameras in 3,697 DTC buses: Delhi govt

As many as 3,697 buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are equipped with panic buttons and CCTV cameras even as 43 vehicles in the fleet lack these features, government data showed.

The information was given by the Transport department in the Delhi Assembly last week during its budget session.

In reply to another question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Om Prakash Sharma, the department said the DTC managed monthly savings of Rs 2.32 crore in the financial year 2020-21 while the corporation's income in the same fiscal was Rs 454.42 crore.

In reply to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma's question, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, ''CCTV cameras and panic buttons have been installed in 3,697 DTC buses plying on city roads. However, 43 DTC buses do not have this facility yet. The matter of installation of CCTVs and panic buttons in these 43 DTC buses is under consideration with the government.'' The minister also said that till March 21, 2022, there were 9,181 marshals deployed in DTC buses.

He added that the per kilometre running cost incurred on DTC buses was Rs 106 in the financial year 2020-21. In reply to a question by BJP MLA Sharma, Transport Minister Gahlot said the government had spent Rs 13.06 crore per month in the financial year 2020-21 for deploying marshals in DTC buses.

''The DTC's income in 2020-21 stood at Rs 454.42 crore while the Corporation managed monthly savings of Rs 2.32 crore in the same fiscal. The DTC spent Rs 28.63 crore per month on fuel in the financial year 2020-21,'' Gahlot told the Delhi Assembly.

The transport minister informed the House that the government had spent Rs 114.86 crore on providing free travel to women passengers in the financial year 2020-21.

There are 3,762 buses in the DTC fleet, of which 3,760 are CNG buses while two are electric buses. The DTC had spent around Rs 167.49 crore monthly to run its buses including salaries and arrears of its employees.

''The DTC had spent Rs 53.12 crore monthly on salaries of drivers and conductors of its buses. Rs 32.68 crore were spent on drivers' salary and Rs 20.44 crore on salaries of conductors,'' Gahlot told the House.

As on March 21, 2022, the DTC has 7,715 permanent employees while the number of contractual employees is 22,809.

