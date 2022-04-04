Left Menu

Go First partners Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers

Post the tie-up, passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility, the city-based airline said in a release.The service can be accessed from the Visa Services section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge, it said. Visa Lounges innovation offers a simple one-form, one-click solution on one single platform, the release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic carrier Go First on Monday announced its collaboration with e-visa services provider Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers. Post the tie-up, passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility, the city-based airline said in a release.

The service can be accessed from the ''Visa Services'' section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge, it said. Visa Lounge's innovation offers a simple one-form, one-click solution on one single platform, the release said. ''The world today lives in an age where time is of prime essence and this service will help passengers to save a lot of time and effort, making their travel experience seamless,'' Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said. ''We tasked ourselves with finding a solution built on our technology to help compress timelines and accelerate the road to recovery,” Clevio Monteiro, CEO of Visa Lounge, said.

