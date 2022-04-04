Go First partners Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers

Domestic carrier Go First on Monday announced its collaboration with e-visa services provider Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers. Post the tie-up, passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility, the city-based airline said in a release.

The service can be accessed from the ''Visa Services'' section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge, it said. Visa Lounge's innovation offers a simple one-form, one-click solution on one single platform, the release said. ''The world today lives in an age where time is of prime essence and this service will help passengers to save a lot of time and effort, making their travel experience seamless,'' Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said. ''We tasked ourselves with finding a solution built on our technology to help compress timelines and accelerate the road to recovery,” Clevio Monteiro, CEO of Visa Lounge, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)