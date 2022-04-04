FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Brazilian health agency Anvisa issued a new set of rules for incoming international travellers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis subsides in the South American nation. ASIA-PACIFIC * China sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out COVID-19 tests for its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise on Monday, in one of the country's biggest-ever public health responses.
Western diplomats have expressed concern about separating children from their parents as part of COVID curbs - a situation that has arisen in Shanghai as the government tries to stamp out the spread of the virus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* A renewed surge of COVID-19 in Britain has forced airlines including EasyJet to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as staff sickness levels soar. * Boris Johnson has not received a police fine relating to breaches of COVID regulations, his spokesman said.
* Sweden will give a fourth shot of vaccine to people aged 65 and above to boost their defences against the disease, the health agency said. AMERICAS
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expert advisers will discuss the timing of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the people eligible for the extra shots in a meeting later this week, the health agency said on Monday. * Brazilian health agency Anvisa issued a new set of rules for incoming international travellers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis subsides in the South American nation.
* Shanghai has now completed its city-wide COVID-19 testing drive and is reviewing the results, health authorities in the city said on Monday.
* Shanghai has now completed its city-wide COVID-19 testing drive and is reviewing the results, health authorities in the city said on Monday. * China's latest response to the Omicron variant is causing a chill that will lay a frost over the country's budding economic spring. It suggests politicians pushing hardline COVID measures have the upper hand and that more anti-Omicron shock-and-awe may follow.
* China's transport ministry expects a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday due to a flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the country. * Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) said its potential COVID-19 vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has been approved by China's medical products regulator to enter clinical trials.
* Roche said the U.S. FDA granted priority review to its Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Caution prevailed in global financial markets on Monday with talk of more sanctions being imposed on Russia over its actions against Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve continued to fuel recession worries. * Five of China's largest banks have said the country's lenders face multiple headwinds this year that include the pandemic, global politics and domestic turmoil in the real estate industry.
* Singapore's central bank is likely to tighten its policy settings at its review this month, the third time in a row, as inflationary pressures intensify due to global supply-side disruptions and an easing of the city-state's border controls. (Compiled by Dina Kartit and Alexander Kloss; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
