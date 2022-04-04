SCOREBOARD
Scoreboard in the IPL match between LSG and SRH here on Monday.
Scoreboard Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul lbw b T Natarajan 68 Quinton de Kock c Williamson b Washington Sundar 1 Evin Lewis lbw Washington Sundar 1 Manish Pandey c Bhuvneshwar b Romario Shepherd 11 Deepak Hooda c Tripathi b Romario Shepherd 51 Ayush Badoni run out (Pooran/Romario Shepherd) 19 Krunal Pandya b T Natarajan 6 Jason Holder not out 8 Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 169 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-16, 3-27, 4-114, 5-144, 6-150, 7-169 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-28-2, Romario Shepherd 4-0-42-2, Umran Malik 3-0-39-0, Abdul Samad 1-0-8-0, T Natarajan 4-0-26-2. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS
