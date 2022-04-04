Centre releases Rs 21,741 crore grant to states for drinking water, sanitation

The central government has released Rs 21,741.03 crore in the financial year ended March 31 as tied grants to states for drinking water and sanitation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday. During 2021-22, out of total Rs 26,941 crore, Rs 21,741.03 crore has been released as tied grants till March 31, out of which Rs 13,429.70 crore has been released as the first instalment to 27 states and Rs 8,311.33 crore as the second instalment to 13 states, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

Out of the total grant earmarked for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 per cent is earmarked for the drinking water and sanitation sector as a tied grant and 40 per cent as an untied grant and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for improving basic services in the panchayats. The 15th Finance Commission (FC) has recommended a total of Rs 2,36,805 crore for duly constituted Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The commission has recommended a total of Rs 1,42,083 crore as tied grant for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, for maintenance of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling. For FY 2020-21, the 15th Finance Commission recommended Rs 30,375 crore as tied grant to rural local bodies of 28 states and for FY 2021-22, Rs. 26,941 crore was recommended. (ANI)

