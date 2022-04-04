Left Menu

Parks to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi

Following the committees approval, plaques will be installed in the parks giving brief life sketch of the freedom fighter after whom it will be named, officials said.The municipal corporations are also likely to send their list of parks that can be named after Delhis freedom fighters, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:08 IST
Parks to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parks in the capital will soon be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi as a mark of respect and recognition to their sacrifices, officials said on Monday. A list of 16 parks has been sent by the DDA to the Delhi government that will be named after freedom fighters like Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Gobind Behari Lal, Colonel Prem Sahgal and Basanta Kumar Biswas among others, they said.

Officials said the decision to name parks after freedom fighters from the city whose contribution was not so widely know to people, was taken in December last year under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75th year of independence of India.

The proposal to name the parks after freedom fighters will be placed before the State Names Committee for its approval, they said. Following the committee's approval, plaques will be installed in the parks giving brief life sketch of the freedom fighter after whom it will be named, officials said.

The municipal corporations are also likely to send their list of parks that can be named after Delhi's freedom fighters, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022