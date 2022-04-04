Left Menu

Suspected technical snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:14 IST
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight on Monday returned safely to the Nagpur airport from where it had taken off for its destination following a suspected technical snag, the private airline said.

An IndiGo statement here said its flight 6E-7074, operating from Nagpur to Lucknow, ''returned to origin after take-off following a suspected momentary technical snag.'' The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, it said.

''All passengers are safe and the aircraft is under further inspection,'' the airline said.

The statement did not provide further details. PTI CLS RSY RSY

