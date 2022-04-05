Left Menu

Meghalaya: Two killed, houses washed away in rain-triggered landslides

At least two people have been killed and several houses and vehicles washed away in rain-triggered landslides in Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.As many as seven landslides were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, they said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:59 IST
Meghalaya: Two killed, houses washed away in rain-triggered landslides
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people have been killed and several houses and vehicles washed away in rain-triggered landslides in Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as seven landslides were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, they said. Two people, identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) and Dilibon Tangsang (35), were killed in a landslide in Mawlat village in East Khasi Hills district, an official of the state disaster management authority said. Two houses and two shops were washed away in another landslide in Umblai village. A portion of the Thangbnai-Mawlyngot road was damaged and a vehicle was washed away. Work was underway to clear the road, he said.

Five houses were destroyed and one person sustained minor injuries in a landslide in Lyngshing village. A portion of the road was eroded due to a landslide near Wahumkhrah River in Wahingdoh.

Traffic was affected due to landslides on Mawphlang Balat Road in Mawsynram Block and NH 40 (Shillong-Dawki Road).

Students appearing for board examinations were stranded but police assisted them in reaching their centres on time. Officials rushed to the locations and foodgrain, blankets and other essential items were distributed among those affected.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asked executive engineers to remain alert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022