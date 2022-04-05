Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and American India Foundation launch 100-Bed portable integrated care center in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): American India Foundation (AIF) with support from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Mastercard recently launched a 100-bed portable integrated care center at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital, New Delhi. The second wave, starting April 2021, was much more severe and challenged the public health system with an extreme shortage of oxygen supplies resulting in an unprecedented number of morbidities. To ensure future preparedness, there emerged a great need for the augmentation of the healthcare system including hospital beds equipped with Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators, and other medical supplies to meet the current and future crises of this nature.

The newly upgraded facility Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital includes 82 oxygen bed units and 18 ICU bed units. The portable facility is 100% oxygenated and will boost the hospital's ability to treat and care for those affected by COVID-19. The portable care center is constructed with a durable all-weather, all-terrain PVC inflatable structure, supported with a hybrid onsite oxygen generator backup. Each unit is also supported with turnkey solutions ready to operate with infrastructure such as furniture/Air conditioning/Toilets. Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, said, "Rapidly developing and implementing surge-capacity in our health-care system is an important ongoing effort all over the country. Government efforts are supplemented by partnerships with industry and NGOs with an aim to refurbish existing hospital infrastructure to improve critical care. These include facilitating state governments' systems in a manner uniquely required of them. The initiative by AIF is one such where a few hospitals are being launched and/or commence their functions this month. Keeping up the momentum, learning from these experiences, will be important to accomplish the goals of all such partnerships."

Inaugurating the facility, Hon'ble Shri Satyendar Jain, Health Minister, Delhi, thanked "the American India Foundation and all those who donated to the construction of this hospital in the service of mankind." Speaking at the event, he said, "The 100 bedded care center also has its Oxygen PSA plant of 250 liters per minute (LPM). Through this facility, the government aims to increase the capacity of health infrastructure in hospitals in Delhi, keeping in mind the situation that had surfaced in the past due to the surge in COVID cases." Dr. R K Manchanda, Director, AYUSH said, "this facility shall also be used as a research center for integrated research of Ayurveda and Unani in collaboration with modern medical science. This hospital has been facilitated by American India Foundation and supported by Mastercard, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, and, we thank them all for being a part of this humanitarian project."

"To ensure sustainable relief and preparedness for future emergencies, AIF is working with state and local governments and other civil society organizations to provide critical aid in this crisis. Partnering with state governments to augment the health infrastructure is part of our core strategy for COVID-19 relief. We thank the government and our partners for providing us with an opportunity to serve the people in critical need of intervention through these portable beds fitted with oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical supplies," said Nishant Pandey, CEO, AIF. "Mastercard is honored to partner with India's government and AIF to facilitate the rapid construction of these portable hospitals. These will not only provide immediate relief to individuals and families who need it but also contribute to bolstering the country's healthcare infrastructure and resilience in the long term. Mastercard's commitment to India is unwavering and we stand ready, alongside our partners, to respond to current and emerging needs quickly and with the full backing of the company's resources," said Nikhil Sahni, Division President, South Asia, and Country Corporate Officer, India, Mastercard.

"Goldman Sachs continues to support India during this pandemic with both relief and recovery efforts. This facility, in partnership with AIF, will strengthen the existing medical infrastructure to further save lives and support communities in the years ahead," said Ravi Krishnan, Chief Administrative Officer, Goldman Sachs Services in India. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)