Meesho to integrate grocery business in core app; to scale to 12 states this year

Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app, in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, the company said on Tuesday.The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.As more users from beyond tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:32 IST
Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app, in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, the company said on Tuesday.

The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.

''As more users from beyond tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states,'' Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.

The integration will now provide the company's over 100 million users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.

''The integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology & product and talent,'' Aatrey said.

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

''As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022,'' the statement said.

