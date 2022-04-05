Go Colors Launches its 500th Store Deepening its Pan-India Presence

Keeping in line with its growth strategy to open more doors closer to the consumer, Go Fashion India pushes ahead with expansion Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Go Colors, owned by Go Fashion (India) Ltd., launched its 500th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in the city of Pune. The store is located in SGS Mall, Pune. Go Fashion (India) Limited was founded in 2010 and is one of the leading women's bottom wear brands in the country. The brand is popular for creating, designing, sourcing, marketing, and selling an exclusive collection of women's bottom-wear clothing branded 'Go Colors'. It is one of the few Indian apparel brands that had realized a market potential in the women's bottom wear segment and has positioned itself as the 'category creator' for bottom wear. Go Colors is a well-established D2C women's bottom wear brand in India and holds a market share of 8% in the branded women's bottom wear market as of FY20. The women's bottom wear business is expected to grow from Rs. 13,500 crore in FY20 to Rs. 24,300 crore by FY25, representing a 35% increase. Given its enormous pan-India brand recognition, Go Colors would be tapping into this significant growth potential and further extending its market share. From a long-term standpoint, Go Fashion India Ltd. would continue to invest in expanding its store footprint across geographies by adding around 120-130 new stores year on year. Go Colors is also boosting omnichannel engagements for a seamless consumer experience, building on a technology-driven growth strategy to reach consumers in Tier-I to Tier-III cities, and realizing its expansion plans for current and emerging markets. Among its distribution channels Go Colors are also present in Reliance Retail, Pantaloons, Central, Unlimited, Globus Stores, Spencer's Retail and other regional MBO’s. And online presence through its own website and other marketplaces. Gautam Saraogi, CEO, Go Fashion India, exclaims, ''Achieving the milestone of having 500 stores is a 5-year-old dream come true for us. We are thrilled to have our milestone store in the vibrant and youthful city of Pune and want to increase our footprint by bringing our offering closer to where our customers. I want to take this opportunity to thank our store staff, employees & business associates for standing united with us through these illustrious years. Together, we look forward to continuing our innovative and creative approach to launching more designs while providing more brand destinations for our consumers and achieving many such milestones in the years to come!'' Go Colors is popular for quality bottom-wear products such as churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers, and jeggings in a variety of categories, including ethnic clothing, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denim, and plus sizes. They have recently introduced their new product range of loungewear & athleisure catering to changing customer needs. Their target market is expected to grow to Rs. 11,000 crore by the year 2025, and they would aim to expand their market share with their winning growth strategy. The D2C brand utilizes its first-mover advantage in the bottom-wear category with a sharp pricing strategy, with its products available across various colors and styles. About Go Fashion Go Fashion (India) Limited is a women’s bottom wear brand in India, with a market share of approximately 8% in the branded women’s bottom wear market. They design and retail their range of women’s bottom wear products under the brand, ‘Go Colors’, and are the first company to launch a brand exclusively dedicated to the women’s bottom wear category. They have leveraged this advantage to create a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand with a diversified and differentiated product portfolio of premium quality products offered at competitive prices. They offer one of the widest portfolios of bottom wear products, which include churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers, and jeggings, etc. They also cover multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denims, plus sizes, and girl’s wear in varying colors and styles. They endeavour to provide customers with premium quality products, and at a price range that caters across all income segments. Image: Go Colors store PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)