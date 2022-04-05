Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 241 to Rs 12,739 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 241 or 1.89 per cent to Rs 12,739 per five quintals with an open interest of 18,720 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

