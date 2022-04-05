Left Menu

KVB clocks over Rs 1.25 lakh crore total business

The total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 68,676 crore while advances at Rs 58,086 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,26,762 crore, the Tamil Nadu based bank said in a statement.This is a significant landmark in the 100 plus years history of the bank.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:53 IST
Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said the total business of the bank breached Rs 1.25 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022. The total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 68,676 crore while advances at Rs 58,086 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,26,762 crore, the Tamil Nadu based bank said in a statement.

''This is a significant landmark in the 100 plus years history of the bank. We are thankful to all our customers, many of whom are second and third generation customers of our bank, for their trust and support'', the Bank Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said.

The employees of the bank have worked over the years to ensure sustained quality of customer service, he said.

Karur Vysya Bank has 789 branch networks, 1,639 ATM networks, the statement added.

