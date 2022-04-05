Left Menu

Individual investors can use UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh payment in public issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:08 IST
Individual investors can use UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh payment in public issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said individual investors applying in public issues of equity shares and convertibles can use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for application amount up to Rs 5 lakh.

Also, they have been asked to provide their UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with any of these entities -- syndicate member, stock broker, depository participant and registrar to an issue and share transfer agent.

The new guidelines will come into force for public issues opening on or after May 1, 2022, Sebi said in a circular.

The decision has been taken after National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reviewed the systemic readiness required at various intermediaries to facilitate the processing of applications with increased UPI limit.

As on March 30, 2022, more than 80 per cent of Self Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs)/Sponsor Banks/UPI Apps have conducted the system changes and have complied with the NPCI provisions.

In December 2021, NPCI enhanced the per transaction limit in UPI from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for UPI-based Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) in Initial Public Offers (IPOs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022