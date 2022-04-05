Gold slips Rs 159; silver sheds Rs 149
Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 159 to Rs 51,373 per 10 grams, tracking weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,532 per 10 grams.
Similarly, silver slipped by Rs 149 to Rs 66,485 per kg, as compared to Rs 66,634 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee appreciated 24 paise to settle at 75.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
''Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 159 in line with weak COMEX gold prices and rupee appreciation,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.
Gold prices at COMEX were trading lower at USD 1,926 per ounce, he added.
