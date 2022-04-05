Saregama Digitises Another 10,000 Retro Songs - Catalogue Grows to 1,42,000

Punarjanam- A digitisation initiative launched by Saregama during lockdown now adds 10,000 more retro songs building the library to 1,42,000 musical gems Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000 musical marvels to its digital catalogue. With songs like Ashok Kumar’s ‘Dekha Khayal Yaar Mein’ from the 1930’s mega buster - Jeevan Naiya, Lata Ji’s ‘Ummid Ki Rangin Jhoole’ from the 1948 film Lahore and many more, these tracks from the golden years range from film to non- film music across various genres and languages. Rewarding its wide-ranging listeners, with new music and regional music, Saregama continues to democratise tunes which are no less than a blast from the past. During the lockdown, the team carried extensive research while looking for these long lost tunes, and manually cleaned each track for the best listening experience- every song has been converted from physical tapes into a digital format, thus setting a fitting name- Punarjanam.

The project was initiated almost 2 years ago, wherein team Saregama converted 11,000 songs into a digital format. As we continue to step out of lockdown blues, additional 10,000 songs will be a treat for the label’s esteemed audience.

Commenting on the latest addition, Mr. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “With wide ranging interest in old classics and the dearth of their availability on the internet, we took this initiative in the lockdown, and will continue to make inroads in the digital music market by digitizing our catalogue. As a music label, this is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy and bring back the old classics for younger generation.

About Saregama India Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama owns the largest music archives in India, one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country’s musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production and digital content.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)