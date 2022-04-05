Left Menu

Tata Steel output falls 3 pc to 7.57 MT in Q4; sales jump 4 pc to 7.82 MT

In the year-ago period, the companys output in India was at 4.75 MT, while it posted 4.67 MT sales.In the fourth quarter ended March 2022, Tata Steel Europes output was at 2.33 MT and sales at 2.36 MT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:13 IST
Tata Steel output falls 3 pc to 7.57 MT in Q4; sales jump 4 pc to 7.82 MT
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated steel output stood at 7.57 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, registering a year-on-year fall of about 3 per cent.

The company had produced 7.80 MT of steel during the January-March quarter of financial year (FY) 2020-21, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Its total sales, however, rose by over 4 per cent to 7.82 MT in the fourth quarter, from 7.51 MT in the year-ago period.

According to the statement, Tata Steel India produced 4.90 MT of steel in the quarter and sold 5.12 MT. In the year-ago period, the company's output in India was at 4.75 MT, while it posted 4.67 MT sales.

In the fourth quarter ended March 2022, Tata Steel Europe's output was at 2.33 MT and sales at 2.36 MT. It had produced 2.66 MT steel in the same period a year ago and sold 2.47 MT.

Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.34 MT steel and sold 0.34 MT during the quarter under review. The company had produced 0.39 MT steel and sold 0.37 MT in the March quarter of FY22.

India-headquartered Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies, with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022