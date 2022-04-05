Left Menu

Industry leaders discuss creation of robust supply chains, unlocking innovation at MS event

Speaking on the occasion, Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India, said We are fueling the manufacturing industrys digital transformation with technology and digital capabilities to unlock new efficiencies and future-proof business.

Industry leaders discuss creation of robust supply chains, unlocking innovation at MS event
Industry veterans from leading companies shared their insights on various topics -- including the creation of resilient supply chains, operating safe and agile factories and unlocking innovation -- at Microsoft's Future Ready Industry week, Manufacturing edition' held on Tuesday.

In a statement, Microsoft said that in the context of business priorities for the manufacturing industry, identifying new revenue streams along with digital offerings is at the forefront and underlines the changing scheme of strategies that are increasingly customer-centric and data-driven.

The virtual event ''witnessed a confluence of diverse perspectives as industry leaders from leading conglomerates like L&T, Ashok Leyland, Vedanta, Adani Group, Asian Paints and Aditya Birla Group and others shared insights on themes ranging from the creation of resilient supply chains, operating safe and agile factories as well as unlocking innovation and new services''. Speaking on the occasion, Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India, said: ''We are fueling the manufacturing industry’s digital transformation with technology and digital capabilities to unlock new efficiencies and future-proof business''. Given the accelerated penetration of 'Industry 4.0' across the Indian manufacturing landscape, Microsoft is well-positioned to support customers in their growth journey by connecting the intelligent, integrated cloud, and edge capabilities of its platforms to deliver value, he said.

