Delhi branch office of Karnataka's Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd unveiled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:09 IST
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries minister Murugesh R Nirani on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi branch of the state-run Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd (MCA). The branch is situated at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The MCA, headquartered in Bengaluru, has branch offices at 13 district headquarters across Karnataka and one branch office in Mumbai. It is now expanding its footprint to the national capital, an official statement said.

In his inaugural speech, Nirani said MCA would provide its best services to make the state government's proposed Global Investors Meet-2022 to be held in November this year and to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said. The MCA, established in 1972, and is the only government enterprise in the field of marketing communication and advertising. It has more than 350 clients and has been accorded with the Chief Minister's Ratna Award for Excellence in Performance twice. The MCA has achieved a turnover of Rs 302 crore for the financial year 2021-22, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

