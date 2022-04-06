Teleperformance launches 'Recruitment on Wheels' with TP Shuttle

The latest Teleperformance initiative 'TP Shuttle', a mobile recruitment van traveling around North-East India, invites freshers to hop on the bus and grab their dream job GURGAON, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digital integrated business services, has announced the launch of Teleperformance Shuttle (TP Shuttle) in India, a mobile recruitment van. The TP Shuttle made its way to Guwahati in March, and in the coming weeks will kick off a tour across the North-East region of the country to create employment opportunities for freshers.

The TP Shuttle will travel across cities, including Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Dimapur (Nagaland) amongst others, with the intention of hiring aspirants looking for exciting job opportunities in the BPM sector. The job offers may include remote work-from-home options or the opportunity to move to any of the state-of-the-art Teleperformance delivery centres across India. The TP Shuttle promises to come equipped with everything needed to complete the recruitment process on-the-move, including registration and assessment kiosks, interview and pre-onboarding desks, and job-letter closure. All this can be done at lightning speed, on the same day.

Teleperformance is looking to hire and train more than 2,000 specialists in the areas of Customer Service, Operations, Technical Support and New Age Technologies, to become dynamic interaction experts. Teleperformance plans to take this practice and programme to other parts of India too, creating pan-Indian opportunities at the candidates' doorsteps.

At the core of this initiative is Teleperformance's unwavering focus on strengthening its commitment to being an equal opportunity employer, and a truly inclusive organization with a world-class approach to various diversity and inclusion programs.

Vinod Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer - Teleperformance India said:''People are at the core of our business. With the TP Shuttle initiative, we intend to bring jobs to people as we drive through the North-East of India and cultivate a richer, diverse, and more inclusive workforce. We continue to prioritize investment in talent acquisition and strengthening our workforce.'' Teleperformance Cloud Campus has created an end-to-end ecosystem that enables remote teams to deliver exceptional services. Candidates recruited by the TP Shuttle bus will benefit from this highly structured, agile methodology that will allow them to receive training and coaching from any location.

Teleperformance is recognized as one of the World's Best 25 Workplaces, by Fortune and Great Place To Work®. With the largest multicultural team of ~80,000 employees, Teleperformance in India is the Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Omnichannel Customer Experience Management, Back-Office Services and Transformation Solutions, and is eight-time Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certified, as well as being recognized as one of the Top 75 of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women, and India's Best Workplaces Mega Employer by GPTW® in 2021.

About Teleperformance Group Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance About Teleperformance India Teleperformance in India has evolved from being a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions. Teleperformance in India offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across numerous industries.

With ~80,000 employees serving over 200 clients, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance's global workforce of 420,000 employees, and is the largest multicultural team providing digital integrated business services.

