FTSE 100 struggles on global worries, miners drag

Global miners such as Glencore and Anglo American were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, tracking lower metal prices on concerns about demand from top consumer China. Tobacco company Imperial Brands gained 2.5% after first-half trading statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:02 IST
UK's FTSE 100 struggled on Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors were worried that an aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening and Western sanctions on Russia would slow economic growth. The blue-chip index was down 0.1% after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index gained 0.2%, boosted by a 4% jump in office rental company IWG as Peel Hunt upgraded the stock.

Asian and European stocks followed Wall Street lower as comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the U.S. central bank to control inflation. Global miners such as Glencore and Anglo American were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, tracking lower metal prices on concerns about demand from top consumer China.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands gained 2.5% after first-half trading statement. Hyve Group rose 1.0% after the events group said it would sell its Russian business following boycott warnings from customers.

