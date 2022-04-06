Ukraine's foreign minister says gas and oil embargo needed to stop Putin

Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:51 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's foreign minister welcomed new European Union sanctions planned against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine but said an embargo on Russian gas and oil was needed "to stop" President Vladimir Putin.

"I appreciate the strengthening of the 5th EU sanctions package: bans on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "But it will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions."

