Left Menu

Sky247, the official sponsor of IIFA Rock Abu Dhabi

Sponsoring the biggest musical event in Bollywood, Sky247 is all set to collaborate with IIFA as the official sponsors of IIFA rocks and co-sponsors of IIFA, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in May 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:52 IST
Sky247, the official sponsor of IIFA Rock Abu Dhabi
Sky247, the official sponsor of IIFA Rock Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Sponsoring the biggest musical event in Bollywood, Sky247 is all set to collaborate with IIFA as the official sponsors of IIFA rocks and co-sponsors of IIFA, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in May 2022. Ushering celebrations after almost 2 years, we are excited to be a part of this grand event.

Bollywood and cricket being the two most talked about industries in India, Abu Dhabi too has been catching up with the fever. And SKY247 is all set to be a part of both sectors. The dynamic and fast-growing global sports portal has partnered with the T10 sports Management to support the Abu Dhabi T10 as a 'powered by' sponsor. Ian Michael Viner, Managing Director Sky247 said, "We are extremely thrilled to be a part of this fruitful endeveour, In Abu Dhabi Bollywood and cricket both have a special place in our heart through this sponsorship we plan to cater to millions of Indian diaspora all around the world and we are more than happy to be the host this year. Looking forward to an exciting and entertaining partnership."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022