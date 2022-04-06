Left Menu

Five killed, two injured in jeep-truck collision in Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a jeep and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH-62 when the jeep going to Bikaner from Suratgarh collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, in which five passengers travelling in the jeep were killed, Lukaransar SHO Suman Parihar said.

The deceased were identified as Rajaram (23), Ram Singh (25), Chandrabhan (23), Pooja (24) and Umadevi (40). The SHO said that the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Lukaransar, for treatment.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the CHC for post-mortem, examination.

The hunt is on to nab the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, he added.

