Roll back over 10% price hike on essential drugs: Cong MP urges Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:26 IST
Congress member Dean Kuriakose on Wednesday asked the government to roll back the price hike of over 10 per cent effected on some life-saving essential medicines.

Over 800 drugs, including paracetamol and azithromycin, under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) have become expensive, he said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Prices have been increased by a steep 10.7 per cent, he said, adding, these medicines have profound impact on the lives of people.

''I urge upon the government to reverse this decision and ensure that life-saving drugs stay affordable to people of India,'' he said.

Last month, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced a 10.7 per cent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the calendar year 2021 over the same period in 2020.

This comprises drugs like Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, Metronidazole, Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, and Phenytoin Sodium. The prices of medicines used to cure infections, fever, skin diseases, heart diseases, anaemia, vitamins, and high blood pressure have increased from April 1.

