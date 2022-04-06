Left Menu

Sebi levies Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 entities over non-genuine trades

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:33 IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed penalties amounting to Rs 30 lakh on six entities over non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In six separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Krishna Anish Shah, Anjana Goenka, Sumit Churiwalla HUF, Ankita Chowdhury, Ankita Nishant Chag and Vinod Kumar Agrawal HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial trade volumes in the segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted a probe into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period April 2014-September 2015 after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

