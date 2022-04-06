Left Menu

Motherson Sumi completes acquisition of 55 pc stake in CIM Tools

ATPL is a vertically integrated unit engaged in surface treatment of machined parts.The three founders --Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande -- will retain the remaining 45 per cent stake in CIM, MMSL said in a release.We are delighted that all acquisition related formalities have now been completed, and we are happy to welcome CIM Tools to the Motherson family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:29 IST
Motherson Sumi completes acquisition of 55 pc stake in CIM Tools
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Wednesday said it has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Bengaluru-based CIM Tools Private Ltd.

In October last year, MSSL had announced acquiring a 55 per cent stake in CIM Tools Private Limited (CIM), which is a leading supplier in the aerospace supply chain. CIM in turn holds 83 per cent stake in Aero Treatment Private Ltd (ATPL) and 49.99 per cent stake in Lauak CIM Aerospace, which is a joint venture with Lauak International, LCA. ATPL is a vertically integrated unit engaged in surface treatment of machined parts.

The three founders --Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande -- will retain the remaining 45 per cent stake in CIM, MMSL said in a release.

“We are delighted that all acquisition related formalities have now been completed, and we are happy to welcome CIM Tools to the Motherson family. Apart from our continued focus on the automotive business, we are always looking to expand our non-automotive businesses as well,” Chairman of Motherson Vivek Chaand Sehgal said. CIM's order book has grown 26 per cent to USD 252 million since the initial announcement in October, MSSL said. This acquisition marks MSSL's entry into the aerospace industry. It provides the company with access to an existing and well established customer base. The successful closure of this acquisition is another step forward in the diversification strategy of Motherson, the company said. The successful closure of the transaction is mutually beneficial for CIM Tools and Motherson. CIM Tools' existing capabilities coupled with Motherson's manufacturing expertise and global presence will enable in providing enhanced solutions and creating additional value for customers, the release said quoting Srikanth, Umesh, and Deshpande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022