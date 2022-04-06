Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:35 IST
Doceree closes Rs 83 cr funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures
Health-tech firm Doceree has raised USD 11 million (about Rs 83.5 crore) in a Series A funding round led by investment firm Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures.

F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

''Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform’s measurement and behaviour lift capabilities to bring greater transparency to results.

''The funding will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms,'' the company said in a statement.

Currently, Doceree is working with eight of the top 10 global pharma brands and the company currently engages more than 1 million HCPs across the globe.

''It is critical for industry players like pharma companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviours of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with,'' Doceree founder and global CEO Harshit Jain said in the statement.

