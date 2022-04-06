RBII approves reappointment of DCB Bank MD CEO for 2 yrs

Private lender DCB Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of MD and CEO Murali M Natrajan for two years.

''We wish to inform you that approval has been received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Murali M Natrajan as the Managing Director & CEO, for further period of two years from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024,'' the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank, it said.

