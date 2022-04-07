6,828 passengers availed special air services in Ladakh during last winter

The civil aviation department of Ladakh airlifted 6,828 passengers between the union territory and Jammu and Srinagar during the last winter, officials said on Wednesday.

Of them, 4,468 were ferried by AN-32 planes and 2,360 by helicopters.

''During the winter of 2021-22, a total of 4,468 passengers were airlifted in around 90 sorties by AN-32. The AN-32 services are operated in Jammu-Kargil and Srinagar-Kargil sectors,'' an official of the civil aviation department said.

Every year the union territory administration presses the Indian Air Force's An-32 into operation during the winter months, he said.

A total of 2,360 passengers availed the subsidised helicopter service of the administration.

The administration operates two choppers.

During the financial year, helicopter facility was provided to evacuate people in 53 medical emergency cases.

Medical evacuations of the poor are carried out free of cost, officials said.

