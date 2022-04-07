Left Menu

Sensex falls 202 points; HDFC, RIL, Titan slump

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 202 points on Thursday dragged by heavy selling pressure in HDFC, Reliance Industries and Titan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:33 IST
Sensex falls 202 points; HDFC, RIL, Titan slump
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 202 points on Thursday dragged by heavy selling pressure in HDFC, Reliance Industries and Titan. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 202.9 points or 0.34 per cent down at 59,407.51 points at 12.02 pm, against its previous day's close at 59,610.41 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the negative at 59,402.61 points and slumped to a low of 59,120.06 points in the intra-day. This is the third straight day of loss in the benchmark index. The Sensex had lost 566.09 points or 0.94 per cent on Wednesday.

HDFC and HDFC Bank fell sharply for the third straight day after the announcement of merger deals. HDFC fell 1.82 per cent to Rs 2490.25. HDFC Bank was trading 1.06 per cent down at Rs 1534.35. The share price of HDFC Bank and HDFC had surged by around 10 per cent on Monday shortly after the merger deals were announced. However, in the last three days, these stocks have lost a major part of the gains made on the day when merger deals were announced.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 51 points or 0.29 per cent down at 17,756.65 points. The Nifty had lost 149.75 points or 0.83 per cent on Wednesday.

Titan slumped 2.37 per cent to Rs 2481. Wipro slipped 1.52 per cent to Rs 584.55. L&T slumped 1.24 per cent to Rs 1829. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was trading 1.16 per cent down at Rs 2588.85. TCS fell 1.01 per cent to Rs 3718.05.

Axis Bank surged 2.63 per cent to Rs 793.95. ICICI Bank rose 1.90 per cent to Rs 754.85. NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and State Bank of India were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022