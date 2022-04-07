EMotorad launches kick-scooter, mountain bike

E-bike startup EMotorad on Thursday launched a kick-scooter, Lil E and enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 49,999.

The two models join the existing range of e-cycles, T-Rex, EMX, and Doodle, EMotorad said in a release.

“Globally, the EV space is growing big. EMotorad plans to expand to further markets, but at the same time, we also want to make sure that our dominance in the current data market grows bigger.

“This launch is a platform for us to go out and explore, grow, and improve on the current territories while we explore newer ones. We have big plans when it comes to launching in the western markets,” said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder- EMotorad.

The company wants to lock horns with the biggest players dominating the market on a global scale, and for this, the target for FY 2023 is to come through the learnings that the company has had from mature markets like Japan and implement it in other western markets too, he added.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder- CEO, EMotorad said T-Rex+ has been created by carrying out several improvements in T-Rex, e-cycles, adding, “we also realized the need for a recreational commute product. And that is what we have done with (kick=scooter) Lil E.” With a 15-20 km range, Lil E comes with an ultra-folding design for those who take public transportation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)