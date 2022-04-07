Left Menu

Jindal Stainless sales grow 23 pc in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:32 IST
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent jump in its sales at 10.11 lakh tonnes in FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of FY22, the company's sales volume stood at 2,69,168 tonnes, up 6 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

In the last fiscal, the sales volume stood at 10,11,292 tonnes, JSL said in a statement.

''The sales volume was backed by JSL's agile supply chain and a flexible product mix with a focus on value added product segments. Despite volatility and global disruptions in raw material supply and logistics, JSL effectively upped its exports,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

