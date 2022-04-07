Jindal Stainless sales grow 23 pc in FY22

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent jump in its sales at 10.11 lakh tonnes in FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of FY22, the company's sales volume stood at 2,69,168 tonnes, up 6 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

In the last fiscal, the sales volume stood at 10,11,292 tonnes, JSL said in a statement.

''The sales volume was backed by JSL's agile supply chain and a flexible product mix with a focus on value added product segments. Despite volatility and global disruptions in raw material supply and logistics, JSL effectively upped its exports,'' it added.

