EU welcomes and supports staff-level agreement between Lebanon and IMF -tweet

The European Union welcomes the announcement of a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that it is "a key step towards an inclusive and reforms-based economic recovery programme," the EU delegation to Lebanon said on Thursday. "We stand ready to support," the delegation added in a tweet.

IMF said on Thursday it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms first before its board decided whether to approve the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)