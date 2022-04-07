Left Menu

EU welcomes and supports staff-level agreement between Lebanon and IMF -tweet

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:07 IST
EU welcomes and supports staff-level agreement between Lebanon and IMF
The European Union welcomes the announcement of a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that it is "a key step towards an inclusive and reforms-based economic recovery programme," the EU delegation to Lebanon said on Thursday. "We stand ready to support," the delegation added in a tweet.

IMF said on Thursday it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms first before its board decided whether to approve the deal.

