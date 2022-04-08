Left Menu

S.Korea says search under way for missing ship off Taiwan coast

A ship carrying six South Koreans went missing off Taiwan and a search and rescue operation is under way, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 05:47 IST
S.Korea says search under way for missing ship off Taiwan coast
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A ship carrying six South Koreans went missing off Taiwan and a search and rescue operation is under way, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday. Taiwan authorities have informed the South Korean government that they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9:50 a.m. (0050 GMT) on Thursday, the ministry said, adding that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leon-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia's Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender, which has been found in the area. The ministry has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters to support the search operation, it added.

In a separate accident, one of the helicopters headed to Taiwan crashed in waters off South Korea's southernmost Mara island on Friday, killing two pilots with a third missing, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing coast guard officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022