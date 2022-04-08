Left Menu

AB Volvo takes $423 mln provision amid Russia-Ukraine uncertainty

"In the first quarter 2022, assets amounting to approximately 4 billion crowns will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in the Financial Services segment," the company said. ($1 = 9.4512 Swedish crowns)

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:45 IST
AB Volvo takes $423 mln provision amid Russia-Ukraine uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

AB Volvo will keep provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.23 million) and expects a negative impact on its first-quarter operating income this year due to uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the Swedish truck maker said on Friday. Volvo has suspended all sales, services,s and production in Russia, which last year stood for about 3% of the company's net group sales.

"The Volvo Group has total assets of approximately 9 billion crowns related to Russia, of which approximately 6 billion crowns are cash items that could be materialized over the coming years," it said in a statement. "In the first quarter of 2022, assets amounting to approximately 4 billion crowns will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in the Financial Services segment," the company said.

($1 = 9.4512 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022