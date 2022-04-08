Left Menu

Highlights of RBI's 1st bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 12:06 IST
Highlights of RBI's 1st bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of the RBI's first monetary policy statement of 2022-23 unveiled by Governor Shaktikanta Das: * Policy repo rate unchanged at 4 pc; marginal standing facility rate & bank rate too remain unchanged at 4.25 pc.

* Monetary stance to be accommodative with focus on withdrawal of accommodation to keep inflation within target.

* GDP growth projection for FY'23 slashed to 7.2 pc from 7.8 pc; growth projections based on assumption of crude oil (Indian basket) price at USD 100 a barrel during FY'23.

* Inflation forecast hiked to 5.7 pc for FY'23 from 4.5 pc.

* Escalating geopolitical tensions to cast a shadow on economic outlook.

* Robust Rabi output to support recovery in rural demand, pick-up in contact-intensive services.

* Investment activity to gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, government capex plans.

* Opening time for RBI regulated financial markets to be restored to pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am from April 18.

* Gradual withdrawal of Rs 8.5 lakh crore liquidity overhang to be undertaken over several years.

* Rationalised housing loans norms extended till March 31, 2023.

* RBI will come out with a discussion paper on climate risk and sustainable finance.

* Committee to be set up for review of customer service standards in RBI regulated entities.

* Card-less cash withdrawal facility to be extended to all banks and ATM networks using the UPI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022