China stocks end higher on stimulus expectations amid COVID surge

China stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by expectations of further policy easing measures to support a slowing economy hit by the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.5% to 4,230.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,251.85. The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to 21,872.01, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 7,490.37.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index dropped 1.1%, while the Hang Seng index fell 0.8%. ** "Range-bound sentiment continues amid concerns on macro recovery, COVID-19 management and tightening liquidity globally," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Earnings estimate reductions further accelerated."

** Real estate developers surged 2.7%, financial firms gained 1.3%, and construction engineering stocks jumped 4.1%. ** Energy and resources shares added 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

** China reported 1,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,648 new asymptomatic cases on April 7. ** Economists expect Beijing to take imminent monetary easing measures to prop up the economy and make sure China remains on track to hit its around 5.5% growth target for this year.

** "China's virus prevention and lockdown measures continue to have a negative impact on the economy and the job market, and markets expect the authorities to cut interest rates or take other easing measures as early as next week," economists at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said in a note. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 1.2% on worries over China-U.S. relations, with index heavyweights Alibaba Group, Meituan and Tencent Holdings down between 1.3% and 1.8%.

** China said on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Chinese-claimed Taiwan on her trip, responding to reports she was planning to go. ** Pelosi's spokesman later in the day said the Democratic leader has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, and the congressional delegation trip to Asia she had planned to lead has been postponed.

** "China shows willingness on collaboration on the audit dispute but more confirmation is needed from the U.S. side," said Morgan Stanley analysts. ** The China Securities Regulatory Commission last week proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight.

** The Hang Seng Finance Index rose 1.1%, with insurer AIA Group up 2.6% to become the biggest point contributor lifting the Hang Seng benchmark. ** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index gained 2.5%, even though trading in many developers' stocks are suspended.