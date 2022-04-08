Cryptobiz Exchange increases duration of their high yield programme, offers staking period upto 3,6 and 9 months

Rejoicing its Crypto Exchange users, Cryptobiz has increased the staking duration on their mobile app to 3,6 and 9 months amidst the growing market standards, user demands and to incentivize their users with better interest returns on amounts staked with the exchange. Staking is said to be one of the safest ways of ensuring consistent returns in a highly volatile Cryptocurrency market, especially for those who wish to hold Cryptos for longer time periods rather than getting into day-to-day trading. Available in few major cryptocurrencies, staking assures earning via interests which are often double or triple than the interest rates offered by banks hence a very lucrative option to get invested in, especially for beginners who do not wish to get into the nuances of trading. This phenomenon of staking was launched by Cryptobiz in the year 2021. Their Advanced Cryptobiz Staking option enabled the exchange users to avail the facility of 'staking' or keeping their existing cryptos with the exchange, while earning consistent interest upon it. Founded by Rahul Rathod, an avid supporter and signatory of equitable and fair crypto regulations, Cryptobiz is an emerging cryptocurrency buying, selling and storing exchange which has been making headlines because of the high trust and value associated with the various features offered by it. The Cryptobiz application is strategically built to omit any chances of deprivation of their users with built-in key lockers and highly protected logins. It is a highly user-friendly exchange for people from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life. Cryptobiz earlier offered the option to 'stake' amounts for a maximum of 4 weeks duration but it has revamped its systems to meet the growing user demands. Standing at par with the major crypto exchanges in India, Cryptobiz has launched several advanced features to disrupt the existing system and is backed by CEO Rahul Rathod who has been proposing a just system for taxing, regulating and promoting cryptocurrencies market in India. Driven by a team of seasoned experts of the Cryptocurrency market, their staking options are monitored by individuals with years of experience in analyzing the most appropriate ways to grow in the cryptocurrency market. Available with options such as investing, trading and staking, Cryptobiz is about to launch their virtual marketplace for seamless buy/sell of NFT's while promoting Indian creators. All such major functionalities could be seamlessly accessed by users on their all-in-one application. The exchange quotes its ambition as introducing more and more Indians to the decentralized Blockchain technology and to the scope of Cryptocurrency. Cryptobiz is time and again delivering to cater to the rising needs of users on its exchange while meeting the developing functionalities of the crypto industry. This steadfastness has led the exchange to now offer staking option duration to be of 3,6 and 9 months offering greater time period to their existing shorter duration, high yield programme.

